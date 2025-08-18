Dolphins Hosting OLB Matt Judon For Visit With Intent To Sign

According to Aaron Wilson, veteran OLB Matt Judon is visiting with the Dolphins today and the goal for both sides is for him to sign a contract with Miami.

Judon would bolster an already deep Dolphins edge rusher room that features Chop Robinson, Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips.

Judon, 33, is a former fifth-round pick of the Ravens back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.595 million contract before being franchised by the Ravens.

Judon was once again in line to be an unrestricted free agent when he signed a four-year, $56 million deal with the Patriots. He was traded to Atlanta prior to the 2024 season in exchange for a third-round pick.

In 2024, Judon appeared in all 17 games for the Falcons and recorded 41 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, one interception for a touchdown and five passes defended.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available NFL Free Agents list.