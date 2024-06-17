Dolphins ‘In The Ballpark’ On Long-Term Deal For Tua Tagovailoa

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says the Dolphins remain committed to doing a long-term deal with QB Tua Tagovailoa and are at least in the ballpark of getting something done.

Progress remains slow so far, per Fowler, but he also expects things to pick up as the summer progresses. He points out there are six weeks or so until training camp.

The market for Tagovailoa has been pretty well defined at this point with Lions QB Jared Goff and Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence signing for $53 and $55 million per year respectively.

Tagovailoa, 26, was selected with the No. 5 overall pick out of Alabama in 2020 by the Dolphins. He signed a four-year, $30,275,438 rookie contract with a $19,578,501 signing bonus. He earned a base salary of $1,010,000 in the final year of his deal.

The Dolphins picked up Tagovailoa’s fifth-year option worth $23,171,000 for the 2024 season.

In 2023, Tagovailoa appeared in all 17 games for the Dolphins and completed 69.3 percent of his passes for 4,624 yards, 29 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

We’ll have more on Tagovailoa as the news is available.