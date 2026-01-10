Dolphins Interested In Meeting With John Harbaugh, Troy Aikman Assisting HC Search

Adam Schefter reports that the Dolphins reached out to former Ravens HC John Harbaugh regarding their head coaching vacancy following the firing of Mike McDaniel.

Meanwhile, Ian Rapoport mentioned that former Cowboys QB Troy Aikman is aiding new GM Jon-Eric Sullivan and the team with their head coaching search, and also advised them on the hiring of Sullivan as general manager.

Harbaugh is clearly in demand right now, as nine teams have reportedly been in contact with him since the Ravens decided to move on this past Tuesday.

As for Aikman, he would like to work in a front office, but it doesn’t appear that this role will be permanent at this point. This role won’t impact Aikman’s job at ESPN as a Monday Night Football analyst this season.

Dolphins’ ownership reportedly wanted an outside respected perspective from someone who had strong relationships across the league, and Aikman has spent the last three decades in and around the league as a player and broadcaster.

Miami will likely request Harbaugh for an interview soon and may have wanted to move on from McDaniel before doing so.

Harbaugh, 63, began his NFL coaching career with the Eagles in 1998 as their special teams coordinator and defensive backs coach. He spent 10 years in Philadelphia before he was hired as the Ravens’ head coach in 2008.

Harbaugh has been in Baltimore ever since and was the first Ravens coach to be named Coach of the Year following the 2019 season. He was handed a three-year extension through 2025 before the 2022 season, then signed another three-year extension this past offseason.

However, the Ravens elected to move on after the 2025 season.

During his 18 years with the team, Harbaugh led the Ravens to a record of 180–112 (0.616 winning percentage), which includes 12 playoff appearances and one Super Bowl championship in 2012. He has a record of 13-11 in the playoffs.

We’ll have more on Harbaugh and on the Dolphins as it becomes available.