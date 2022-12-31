Dolphins Make Four Roster Moves For Week 17

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Miami Dolphins announced a series of roster moves on Saturday for their Week 17 game. 

The full list includes:

Lamm, 30, originally signed on with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Appalachian State back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract and was testing the open market when he agreed to a two-year contract worth over $7 million with the Browns in 2019. 

Lamm signed with the Titans on another two-year deal worth about $8.5 million in 2021.  He signed to the Lions’ practice squad before joining the Dolphins a few weeks ago. 

In 2021, Lamm has appeared in 12 games for the Titans, making one start for them at tackle.

