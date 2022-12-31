Dolphins Make Four Roster Moves For Week 17

The Miami Dolphins announced a series of roster moves on Saturday for their Week 17 game.

The full list includes:

Dolphins signed T Kendall Lamm to their active roster.

to their active roster. Dolphins elevated DT Josiah Bronson and LB Brennan Scarlett to their active roster.

and LB to their active roster. Dolphins placed DT Justin Zimmer on injured reserve.

Lamm, 30, originally signed on with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Appalachian State back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract and was testing the open market when he agreed to a two-year contract worth over $7 million with the Browns in 2019.

Lamm signed with the Titans on another two-year deal worth about $8.5 million in 2021. He signed to the Lions’ practice squad before joining the Dolphins a few weeks ago.

In 2021, Lamm has appeared in 12 games for the Titans, making one start for them at tackle.