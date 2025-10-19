Dolphins Moving Rookie Quinn Ewers To No. 2 QB Ahead Of Zach Wilson

According to Ian Rapoport, the Dolphins will have seventh-round QB Quinn Ewers active as the primary backup quarterback ahead of QB Zach Wilson.

That means Wilson will be inactive as the emergency No. 3 quarterback in Week 7 against the Browns.

Ewers, 22, began his collegiate career as a top high school recruit at Ohio State before transferring to Texas in 2022. He earned second-team All-SEC honors in 2024 and honorable mention All-Big 12 in 2023.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $4,331,576 rookie contract that includes a $131,576 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $872,894 in 2025.

For his college career, Ewers appeared in 37 games and completed 64.9 percent of his passes for 9,128 yards, 68 touchdowns, and 24 interceptions. He also rushed for eight touchdowns.

Wilson, 26, was a three-year starter at BYU and a first-team All-Independent League selection as a junior. The Jets drafted Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 draft.

Wilson signed a four-year, $35,150,680 contract with the Jets that includes a $22,924,131 signing bonus.

After looking to move on from Wilson all offseason, the Jets traded him to the Broncos and retained half of Wilson’s remaining $5.5 million guaranteed salary for 2024. Denver gave up a sixth-round pick in the trade and received a seventh back from New York along with Wilson.

The Broncos declined Wilson’s fifth-year option, which made him an unrestricted free agent this offseason. He signed a one-year deal worth up to $6 million with the Dolphins.

In 2025, Wilson has appeared in one game for the Dolphins and completed five of eight pass attempts for 32 yards.