Dolphins Not Interested In Trading DT Christian Wilkins

According to Adam Schefter, the Dolphins turned away some teams checking to see if DT Christian Wilkins was available.

Although Miami has been unable to get a long-term deal done with Wilkins, including an effort made on Tuesday that Wilkins’ reps thought was too weak in terms of guaranteed money, Schefter says the Dolphins still see Wilkins as a valuable asset.

In addition, Wilkins doesn’t want to be traded right now and told reporters earlier today he wants to play as long as possible in Miami.

Although plenty of young defensive tackles have signed lucrative extensions this offseason, the Dolphins and Wilkins have been unable to hammer out an agreement because of a difference in valuation. Wilkins wants to be paid in line with the top of the market but the Dolphins don’t think his pass rush production warrants that.

Wilkins, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2019 out of Clemson. He signed a four-year, 15,439,100 contract with Miami that included a $9,248,436 signing bonus and played out the deal.

He’s set to make a salary of $10,753,000 in 2023 under his fifth-year option. Wilkins will be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2022, Wilkins appeared in all 17 games and recorded 98 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks.

