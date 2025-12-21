Dolphins Offered Four First-Round Picks For Joe Burrow During 2020 Draft

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the Dolphins offered the Bengals four first-round picks back in 2020 to move up to No. 1 overall and select QB Joe Burrow.

However, sources tell Schefter that the Bengals declined to engage in trade talks and shut down the Dolphins inquiry before it could even get any traction.

The Dolphins opted to select Tua Tagovailoa at No. 5 overall. However, his future in Miami is in question now that he’s been benched.

As for Burrow, the media has been trying to interrupt some of the things he’s said in post-game interviews that could relate to his long-term future in Cincinnati. Burrow has downplayed that line of questioning and said he fully expects to be in Cincinnati next season.

Even so, Schefter mentions the Bengals went all in on Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins this offseason, but are set to miss the playoffs again due to the injuries and disappointing play they’ve experienced this season.

Schefter says that “next season also now looms large” because if the Bengals can’t turn it around, the talk of Burrow possibly leaving will grow louder.

Burrow, 28, was selected with the No. 1 overall pick in 2020 by the Bengals out of LSU. He signed a four-year, $36,190,137 rookie contract that includes a $23,880,100 signing bonus.

Burrow was set to earn a base salary of $1,010,000 in 2023. The Bengals already picked up his fifth-year option for the 2024 season when they signed him to a record five-year, $275 million extension.

In 2025, Burrow has appeared in five games and completed 60.5 percent of his pass attempts for 959 yards, eight touchdowns and four interceptions.

We’ll have more on the Bengals and Burrow as the news is available.