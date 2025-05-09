Dolphins Officially Sign 16 UDFAs

The Miami Dolphins announced Friday that they’ve officially signed 16 undrafted free agents to contracts ahead of their rookie minicamp.

The full list includes:

UCF CB BJ Adams Arkansas WR Andrew Armstrong Auburn LB Eugene Asante Baylor WR Monaray Baldwin Texas Tech TE Jalin Conyers Northwestern WR AJ Henning Alabama LS Kneeland Hibbett South Carolina DT Alex Huntley Western Michigan OL Tedi Kushi Missouri RB Nate Noel Michigan OL Josh Priebe Minnesota CB Ethan Robinson Kentucky DT Tre’vonn Rybka Mississippi S John Saunders Jr. Missouri WR Theo Wease Jr. Western Michigan OL Addison West

Wease, 23, committed to Oklahoma in 2019 out of Allen, Texas. He transferred after four seasons and landed with Missouri, where he started all 26 games over two years.

In his collegiate career, Wease appeared in 62 games and made 173 catches for 2,610 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Armstrong, 24, began his college career at Texas A&M-Commerce but never played a game before transferring to Arkansas in 2023.

He was named First-team All-SEC in 2024 and was also a Phil Steele All-American Honorable Mention.

During his two years with Arkansas, Armstrong appeared in 23 games and caught 134 passes for 1,904 yards (14.2 YPC) and six touchdowns.

Conyers, 23, was a four-star recruit and the fifth-ranked tight end in the 2020 recruiting class out of Gruver, Texas. He committed to Arizona State but transferred to Texas Tech after three years for his final season, earning Second Team All-Big 12 in 2024.

In his collegiate career, Conyers appeared in 47 games and caught 104 passes for 1,166 yards and 11 touchdowns.