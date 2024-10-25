Dolphins Place QB Tyler Huntley On IR, Make Two Other Moves

The Miami Dolphins announced they officially placed QB Tyler Huntley on injured reserve and promoted WR Dee Eskridge from the practice squad to the active roster.

Miami also signed DT Matt Dickerson to the practice squad.

Roster Moves | We have signed WR Dee Eskridge to the active roster off the practice squad and placed QB Tyler Huntley on the injured reserve list. We have also signed DT Matt Dickerson to the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/8jcO75lA0j — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) October 25, 2024

Huntley, 26, went undrafted out of Utah back in 2020 before catching on with the Ravens. He bounced on and off the practice squad before eventually making his debut replacing QB Lamar Jackson.

Baltimore re-signed Huntley as a restricted free agent back in April of 2023. He joined the Browns as a free agent in 2024 but was cut loose coming out of the preseason and rejoined the Ravens on the practice squad.

The Dolphins signed Huntley to their active roster last month.

In 2024, Huntley has appeared in three games for the Dolphins and completed 59.1 percent of his passes for 377 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.