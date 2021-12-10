Dolphins Place RB Myles Gaskin On COVID-19 List

The Miami Dolphins have placed RB Myles Gaskin on the COVID-19 list Friday after he tested positive.

Roster Move | We have placed running back Myles Gaskin on the reserve/COVID-19 list. — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) December 10, 2021

Tom Pelissero noted that Gaskin is fully vaccinated so there’s still a chance he could be cleared for next week’s game against the Jets.

Gaskin, 24, is a former seventh-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $2.6 million contract with the Dolphins.

In 2021, Gaskin has appeared in 13 games for the Dolphins and rushed for 526 yards on 154 carries (3.4 YPC) to go along with 45 receptions for 217 yards receiving and seven total touchdowns.