Dolphins Place S Jordan Colbert On IR

The Miami Dolphins announced they placed S Jordan Colbert on injured reserve Friday.
Colbert, 25, originally signed on with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of Rhode Island in 2024. He was among Miami’s final roster cuts as a rookie and joined their practice squad.
The Dolphins signed him to a futures deal in January, but he was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad. He’s bounced on and off the practice squad this season.
In 2025, Colbert has appeared in five games for the Dolphins and recorded five tackles.
