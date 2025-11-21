Dolphins Place S Jordan Colbert On IR

The Miami Dolphins announced they placed S Jordan Colbert on injured reserve Friday.

Roster Move | We have placed S Jordan Colbert on the injured reserve list. pic.twitter.com/fkW7n2SrDe — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) November 21, 2025

Colbert, 25, originally signed on with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of Rhode Island in 2024. He was among Miami’s final roster cuts as a rookie and joined their practice squad.

The Dolphins signed him to a futures deal in January, but he was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad. He’s bounced on and off the practice squad this season.

In 2025, Colbert has appeared in five games for the Dolphins and recorded five tackles.