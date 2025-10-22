Dolphins Place TE Darren Waller On IR Among Three Moves

The Miami Dolphins announced they have placed TE Darren Waller on injured reserve.

Roster Moves | We have signed TE Greg Dulcich to the active roster off the practice squad and placed TE Darren Waller on the injured reserve list. We have also signed TE Chris Myarick to the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/XmMnsd9LXW — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) October 22, 2025

They also promoted TE Greg Dulcich from the practice squad to the active roster and added TE Chris Myarick to the practice squad.

Waller will miss at least four games before he’s eligible to return. He injured his pectoral muscle in this past week’s game.

Waller, 33, is a former sixth-round pick of the Ravens. He was in the third year of his four-year, $2.39 million rookie contract when Baltimore waived him coming out of the preseason and later signed him to their practice squad.

The Raiders signed him off the Ravens’ practice squad in 2018 and later locked him up to a three-year extension worth around $9 million per year. He was set to make base salaries of $6.25 million in each of the final two years of his deal when he agreed to a three-year, $51 million contract extension with the Raiders last year.

The Giants acquired Waller in a trade with the Raiders in 2023 for a third-round compensatory pick. After one season in New York, he decided to retire going into 2024.

After a year out of football, Waller elected to unretire and was traded to the Dolphins.

In 2025, Waller has appeared in four games for the Dolphins and caught 10 passes on 12 targets for 117 yards and four touchdowns.