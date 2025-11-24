Dolphins Plan To Designate TE Darren Waller To Return This Week

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel said the plan is for TE Darren Waller to resume practicing with the team on Wednesday, per Joe Schad.

That will open a three-week window for him to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster. He’s been sidelined for the last month with a pectoral injury.

Waller, 33, is a former sixth-round pick of the Ravens. He was in the third year of his four-year, $2.39 million rookie contract when Baltimore waived him coming out of the preseason and later signed him to their practice squad.

The Raiders signed him off the Ravens’ practice squad in 2018 and later locked him up to a three-year extension worth around $9 million per year. He was set to make base salaries of $6.25 million in each of the final two years of his deal when he agreed to a three-year, $51 million contract extension with the Raiders last year.

The Giants acquired Waller in a trade with the Raiders in 2023 for a third-round compensatory pick. After one season in New York, he decided to retire going into 2024.

After a year out of football, Waller elected to unretire and was traded to the Dolphins.

In 2025, Waller has appeared in four games for the Dolphins and caught 10 passes on 12 targets for 117 yards and four touchdowns.