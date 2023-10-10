Dolphins RB De’Von Achane To Miss Multiple Weeks With Knee Injury

According to Tom Pelissero, Dolphins third-round RB De’Von Achane will miss multiple weeks with a knee injury he picked up late in the Week 5 win over the Giants.

Pelissero adds it’s not season-ending but it could be severe enough to put Achane on injured reserve, which would keep him out a minimum of four games.

Achane, 21, was a one-year starter at Texas A&M and earned first-team All-SEC honors in 2022 for the Aggies. The Dolphins selected him in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $5,437,449 rookie contract that includes a $954,509 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $988,627 in 2023.

In 2023, Achane has appeared in four games for the Dolphins and rushed for 460 yards on 38 carries (12.1 YPC) with five touchdowns to go along with nine receptions on 11 targets for 67 yards and two touchdowns.