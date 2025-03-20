Dolphins Re-Sign DT Benito Jones

The Miami Dolphins announced they have re-signed DT Benito Jones.

Jones, 27, wound up going undrafted out of Mississippi back in 2020. He later signed a three-year, $2.25 million contract with the Dolphins, but was waived coming out of training camp.

Miami re-signed Jones to their practice squad and he bounced on and off of their roster for a few seasons. The Lions claimed him off of waivers from the Dolphins coming out of the preseason in 2022.

Benito re-signed with Detroit to a one-year deal for the 2023 season and he returned to Miami in 2024 on a one-year contract.

In 2024, Jones appeared in all 17 games for the Dolphins and recorded 24 tackles and four tackles for loss.