Dolphins Re-Sign DT Benito Jones

The Miami Dolphins announced they have re-signed DT Benito Jones.
Jones, 27, wound up going undrafted out of Mississippi back in 2020. He later signed a three-year, $2.25 million contract with the Dolphins, but was waived coming out of training camp.
Miami re-signed Jones to their practice squad and he bounced on and off of their roster for a few seasons. The Lions claimed him off of waivers from the Dolphins coming out of the preseason in 2022.
Benito re-signed with Detroit to a one-year deal for the 2023 season and he returned to Miami in 2024 on a one-year contract.
In 2024, Jones appeared in all 17 games for the Dolphins and recorded 24 tackles and four tackles for loss.
