Dolphins Re-Sign Four Players

The Miami Dolphins announced they officially re-signed LB Quinton Bell, DB Elijah Campbell, T Jackson Carman and WR Dee Eskridge on Wednesday.

Bell, 28, was a seventh-round pick to the Raiders out of Prairie View A&M in the 2019 draft. He signed a four-year, $2.6 million rookie deal with the Raiders but was let go before the season.

Bell signed back with the Raiders’ practice squad but was released and caught on with Tampa Bay. He spent the rest of the season and the 2021 season on the Buccaneers’ practice squad and spent 2022 and 2023 on the Falcons’ practice squad.

After a short offseason stint with the Eagles in 2023, Bell spent the season on Miami’s practice squad and re-signed to a futures deal for the 2024 season.

In 2024, Bell appeared in all 17 games for the Dolphins and recorded 27 total tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack. one pass defended and one forced fumble.

Campbell, 29, wound up going undrafted out of Northern Iowa back in 2018. He signed a three-year, rookie contract with the Browns, but was later waived coming out of the preseason.

Campbell later signed with the Jets practice squad and was promoted to the active roster in 2020 before being claimed by the Dolphins off of waivers in 2021. He then returned to Miami on an exclusive rights contract.

In 2024, Campbell appeared in all 17 games for the Dolphins and made one start while recording 11 tackles and a forced fumble.