Dolphins Re-Signing LB Tyrel Dodson For Two Years, $8.25M

According to Jordan Schultz, the Dolphins are re-signing LB Tyrel Dodson to a two-year, $8.25 million deal.

Miami claimed Dodson off waivers from the Seahawks in the second half of last season and he made a good first impression.

Dodson, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Texas A&M back in 2019. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Bills. Buffalo placed Dodson on the commissioner’s exempt list coming out of the preseason in 2019 and he served a six-game suspension for domestic violence.

Dodson bounced on and off of the Bills’ roster the last few years. He was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent in 2024 when he signed a one-year, $4.26 million deal with the Seahawks.

However, Seattle waived him after nine games during the season. He was claimed by the Dolphins and finished out the season in Miami.

In 2024, Dodson appeared in nine games for the Seahawks and eight games for the Dolphins. He recorded 107 total tackles, five tackles for loss, two sacks, one forced fumble, three interceptions and six pass defenses.