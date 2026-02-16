Dolphins Releasing OLB Bradley Chubb

Jordan Schultz reports the Dolphins are releasing OLB Bradley Chubb.

Chubb was a trade candidate at the deadline this past season but Miami ultimately decided to keep him. They will now let him be a free agent and take on $23,859,242 in dead money to release him, per OverTheCap.com.

If they don’t designate him as a post June-1st release, they will take on the entire dead cap hit in 2026, but still save $7,343,500 as his cap number was scheduled to be $31,202,742. Should they designate him as a post June-1st, they will take on $10,972,742 of the dead cap hit in 2026, saving them over $20 million for the season.

Chubb, 29, was the fifth-overall pick by the Broncos in the 2018 NFL Draft. He played out the fourth year of a four-year, $27.271 million fully-guaranteed rookie contract with the Broncos that included a $17.913 million signing bonus.

The Broncos decided to pick up his fifth-year option, which cost Denver $12.716 million for the 2022 season. He was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he was traded to the Dolphins midseason.

Miami promptly signed him to a new five-year, $110 million deal, which they restructured last offseason to create over $14 million in cap space. The Dolphins restructured his contract again back in March to clear $16.3 million of cap space.

In 2025, Chubb appeared in all 17 games for the Dolphins and recorded 47 tackles, eight tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.