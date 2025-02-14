Dolphins Releasing RB Raheem Mostert

Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert‘s agent, Brett Tessler, announced Miami has informed his client they are releasing him.

Releasing Mostert frees up $2,947,353 in cap space and creates $1 million in dead money, per OverTheCap.

It was a disappointing season for Mostert after dealing with injuries. He went from an every-game starter in 2023 with a career-highs of 1,012 yards and 18 touchdowns to just one start in 2024.

Mostert, 32, wound up signing on with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Purdue back in 2015. He had brief stints with the Dolphins, Ravens, Browns, Jets and Bears before signing on to the 49ers’ practice squad in 2016.

The 49ers brought Mostert back on a one-year exclusive rights contract in 2018 before tendering him a restricted offer in 2019. He later signed a three-year, $8.7 million extension with San Francisco.

Mostert played out that deal and then signed a one-year deal with the Dolphins for the 2022 season and signed a two-year extension in 2023. Miami re-signed him to another two-year deal last offseason.

In 2024, Mostert appeared in 13 games for the Dolphins and recorded 85 rushing attempts for 278 yards and two touchdowns.