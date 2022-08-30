Dolphins Releasing WR Preston Williams

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Dolphins have released WR Preston Williams on Tuesday.
According to Pelissero, multiple teams reached out over the last few weeks about a possible trade for Williams. However, it appears as though no one came close to a deal.
Williams, 25, signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado State following the 2019 NFL Draft. He signed a three-year deal worth $1.755 million.
He was scheduled to be a restricted free agent when he re-signed with the Dolphins on a one-year deal for the 2022 season.
In 2021, Williams played in eight games for Miami, recording six catches for 71 yards with one rush for seven yards.
