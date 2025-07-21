Dolphins Remain In ‘Active Discussions’ With CB Rasul Douglas

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports that the Dolphins are still in active discussions with veteran free agent CB Rasul Douglas.

Miami could use some help at cornerback, with GM Chris Grier noting the team would look to sign free agents following the draft.

Jackson had previously mentioned other cornerback options such as Mike Hilton or a potential reunion with former Dolphins CB Xavien Howard.

Hilton was linked to the Dolphins earlier in free agency, and Jackson believes Howard would be interested in returning if an offer was made.

Douglas, 30, was a former third-round pick of the Eagles back in 2017. The Panthers claimed him off of waivers from the Eagles in September of 2020.

Douglas played out the final year of his four-year, $3.17 million contract and made a base salary of $754,750 for the 2020 season with Carolina. He later signed a one-year, $990,000 deal with the Raiders, but Las Vegas released him during camp.

He quickly caught on with the Texans but was among their final roster cuts. The Cardinals signed him to their practice squad and he was signed away by the Packers.

The Packers traded Douglas to the Bills on October 31st, 2023, in exchange for a third and a fifth-round draft pick. He played out the remainder of his deal with Buffalo.

In 2024, Douglas appeared in 15 games for the Bills, recording a total of 58 tackles, five tackles for loss, one forced fumble, and five pass deflections.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available Free Agents list.