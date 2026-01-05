Dolphins Requested GM Interview With Packers Exec Jon-Eric Sullivan

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports the Dolphins requested an interview with Packers VP of Player Personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan for its GM vacancy.

Sullivan was a finalist for the Jaguars’ GM job last offseason and also received interest from the Raiders and Jets.

Sullivan, 48, worked his way up the ranks at the Packers after originally being a scouting intern in 2003. He worked his way up to being a scout for Green Bay from 2008-2015 and was named director of college scouting in 2016.

The Packers hired him as their co-director of player personnel in 2018 and promoted him to vice president of player personnel in 2022.