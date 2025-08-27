Dolphins Sign 12 To Initial 2025 Practice Squad

The Miami Dolphins announced they have signed 12 players to the practice squad.

Miami’s practice squad now includes:

CB BJ Adams CB Cornell Armstrong LB Quinton Bell OL Braeden Daniels WR AJ Henning DT Alex Huntley LB Derrick McLendon K Riley Patterson OL Josh Priebe TE Hayden Rucci S John Saunders Jr. WR Theo Wease Jr.

Patterson, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Memphis back in 2021. He later signed a rookie contract with the Vikings but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Patriots later signed Patterson to their practice squad before the Lions added him to their active roster in late November. Detroit waived him at the start of the 2022 season and he was later claimed by the Jaguars.

Jacksonville had re-signed Patterson as an exclusive rights free agent this offseason but traded him to the Lions in May. He kicked most of the season for Detroit before being released and catching on with the Browns as an injury replacement.

From there, the Jaguars signed Patterson to a futures contract this offseason. Jacksonville waived him in July and he was later claimed by the Commanders. However, Washington let him go in August.

Since then, Patterson has had stints with the Jets, Falcons and Browns.

In 2024, Patterson appeared in five games, making four of seven field goal attempts and all 12 extra points.