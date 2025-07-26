Dolphins Sign CB Jack Jones, Waive CB Ryan Cooper

The Dolphins announced on Saturday that they have signed CB Jack Jones and waived CB Ryan Cooper in a corresponding move.

This doesn’t come as a surprise, as Miami has been in the market for a veteran cornerback after trading Jalen Ramsey. We had mentioned the Dolphins as a potential landing spot for Jones last month in an article by Logan Ulrich.

Jones, 27, earned an honorable mention for All-Pac-12 honors in 2021 and also received an All-Pac-12 selection in 2020. He was drafted with the No. 121 pick in the fourth round by the Patriots in the 2022 draft.

Jones signed a four-year deal worth $4,406,983 that included a signing bonus of $746,983. He was in the second year of the deal when the Patriots waived him midseason after multiple rules violations. The Raiders claimed Jones off waivers.

He was entering the final year of his rookie contract and set to make a little over $3 million for the 2025 season when the Raiders waived Jones in May.

In 2024, Jones appeared in all 17 games for the Raiders and recorded 69 total tackles, three tackles for loss, three interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, and 16 pass deflections.

