Dolphins Sign LS Joe Cardona

The Miami Dolphins announced they signed former Patriots LS Joe Cardona to a contract on Friday.

Cardona, 33, is a former fifth-round pick of the Patriots back in 2015. He was in the final year of his four-year, $2.48 million contract and set to make a base salary of $705,000 for the 2018 season when the Patriots re-signed him to a four-year extension.

From there, Cardona agreed to a four-year $6.3 million contract with the Patriots in 2023.

In 2024, Cardona appeared in 6 games for the Patriots and recorded four tackles and a forced fumble.