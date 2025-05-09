Dolphins Sign LS Joe Cardona

The Miami Dolphins announced they signed former Patriots LS Joe Cardona to a contract on Friday.
Cardona, 33, is a former fifth-round pick of the Patriots back in 2015. He was in the final year of his four-year, $2.48 million contract and set to make a base salary of $705,000 for the 2018 season when the Patriots re-signed him to a four-year extension.
From there, Cardona agreed to a four-year $6.3 million contract with the Patriots in 2023.
In 2024, Cardona appeared in 6 games for the Patriots and recorded four tackles and a forced fumble.
