Dolphins Sign S Jordan Colbert To Practice Squad

The Miami Dolphins announced they signed S Jordan Colbert to their practice squad on Friday.

Roster Move | We have signed S Jordan Colbert to the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/ERPL0jQGJn — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) August 29, 2025

Miami’s practice squad now includes:

CB BJ Adams CB Cornell Armstrong LB Quinton Bell OL Braeden Daniels WR AJ Henning DT Alex Huntley LB Derrick McLendon K Riley Patterson OL Josh Priebe TE Hayden Rucci S John Saunders Jr. WR Theo Wease Jr. RB Jeff Wilson TE Greg Dulcich RB Jamycal Hasty S Jordan Colbert

Colbert, 25, originally signed on with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of Rhode Island in 2024. He was among Miami’s final roster cuts as a rookie and joined their practice squad.

The Dolphins signed him to a futures deal in January, but he was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

During his college career, Colbert appeared in 21 games for Rhode Island and recorded 96 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, two interceptions, six pass defenses, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery