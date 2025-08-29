Dolphins Sign S Jordan Colbert To Practice Squad

The Miami Dolphins announced they signed S Jordan Colbert to their practice squad on Friday.
Miami’s practice squad now includes:
- CB BJ Adams
- CB Cornell Armstrong
- LB Quinton Bell
- OL Braeden Daniels
- WR AJ Henning
- DT Alex Huntley
- LB Derrick McLendon
- K Riley Patterson
- OL Josh Priebe
- TE Hayden Rucci
- S John Saunders Jr.
- WR Theo Wease Jr.
- RB Jeff Wilson
- TE Greg Dulcich
- RB Jamycal Hasty
- S Jordan Colbert
Colbert, 25, originally signed on with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of Rhode Island in 2024. He was among Miami’s final roster cuts as a rookie and joined their practice squad.
The Dolphins signed him to a futures deal in January, but he was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.
During his college career, Colbert appeared in 21 games for Rhode Island and recorded 96 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, two interceptions, six pass defenses, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery
