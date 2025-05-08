Dolphins Sign Seventh-Round QB Quinn Ewers

According to Mike Garafolo, the Dolphins have agreed to terms with seventh-round QB Quinn Ewers on a four-year rookie contract on Thursday.

He becomes the first of Miami’s eight draft picks to sign their rookie deal.

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 13 Kenneth Grant DT 2 37 Jonah Savaiinaea G 5 143 Jordan Phillips DL 5 150 Jason Marshall CB 5 155 Dante Trader S 6 179 Ollie Gordon II RB 7 231 Quinn Ewers QB Signed 7 253 Zeek Biggers DT

Ewers, 22, began his collegiate career as a top high school recruit at Ohio State before transferring to Texas in 2022. He earned Second Team All-SEC honors in 2024 and Honorable Mention All-Big 12 in 2023.

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com compares him to Seahawks QB Sam Howell and former QB Kelly Holcomb.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $4,331,576 rookie contract that includes a $131,576 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $872,894 in 2025.

For his career, Ewers appeared in 37 games and completed 64.9 percent of his passes for 9,128 yards, 68 touchdowns, and 24 interceptions. He also rushed for eight touchdowns.