Dolphins Sign Seventh-Round QB Quinn Ewers

According to Mike Garafolo, the Dolphins have agreed to terms with seventh-round QB Quinn Ewers on a four-year rookie contract on Thursday.
He becomes the first of Miami’s eight draft picks to sign their rookie deal.
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|13
|Kenneth Grant
|DT
|2
|37
|Jonah Savaiinaea
|G
|5
|143
|Jordan Phillips
|DL
|5
|150
|Jason Marshall
|CB
|5
|155
|Dante Trader
|S
|6
|179
|Ollie Gordon II
|RB
|7
|231
|Quinn Ewers
|QB
|Signed
|7
|253
|Zeek Biggers
|DT
Ewers, 22, began his collegiate career as a top high school recruit at Ohio State before transferring to Texas in 2022. He earned Second Team All-SEC honors in 2024 and Honorable Mention All-Big 12 in 2023.
Lance Zierlein of NFL.com compares him to Seahawks QB Sam Howell and former QB Kelly Holcomb.
He’s projected to sign a four-year, $4,331,576 rookie contract that includes a $131,576 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $872,894 in 2025.
For his career, Ewers appeared in 37 games and completed 64.9 percent of his passes for 9,128 yards, 68 touchdowns, and 24 interceptions. He also rushed for eight touchdowns.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!