Dolphins Signed Six Players To Futures Deals

The Dolphins announced that they have signed six players to futures contracts for the 2026 season.
The following is a list of players being signed by Miami:
- WR AJ Henning
- DT Alex Huntley
- LB Derrick McLendon
- LB K.C. Ossai
- OL Josh Priebe
- OL Kion Smith
Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will guarantee the player a chance to compete for a roster spot when offseason workouts roll around.
Smith, 27, went undrafted out of Fayetteville State back in 2021.
He caught on with the Falcons but did not make the 53-man roster. Smith then joined the Dolphins’ practice squad and has signed two futures deals with Miami, eventually being elevated to the active roster.
In 2025, Smith appeared in 14 games for the Dolphins and made two starts.
