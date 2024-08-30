Dolphins Sign Three To PS Including DE William Bradley-King

According to Aaron Wilson, the Dolphins are signing DE William Bradley-King to their practice squad on Friday.

Miami also announced they signed OT Anderson Hardy and RB Deneric Prince to their practice squad.

Roster Moves | We have signed LB William Bradley-King, T Anderson Hardy and RB Deneric Prince to the practice squad.

Miami’s practice squad now includes:

S Jordan Colbert WR Erik Ezukanma DT Jonathan Harris OL Chasen Hines LB Dequan Jackson CB Isaiah Johnson T Bayron Matos (International) CB Nik Needham TE Hayden Rucci WR D’Wayne Eskridge QB Tim Boyle DT Naquan Jones WR Robbie Chosen DE William Bradley-King OT Anderson Hardy RB Deneric Prince

Bradley-King, 26, is a former seventh-round pick by the Commanders in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Baylor. He signed a four-year, $3.6 million rookie contract but was waived in the second year of that deal.

He’s bounced on and off Washington’s practice squad the previous two years.

In 2022, Bradley-King appeared in one game for the Commanders and recorded two tackles.