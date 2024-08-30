Dolphins Sign Three To PS Including DE William Bradley-King

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

According to Aaron Wilson, the Dolphins are signing DE William Bradley-King to their practice squad on Friday. 

Miami also announced they signed OT Anderson Hardy and RB Deneric Prince to their practice squad. 

 

Miami’s practice squad now includes:

  1. S Jordan Colbert
  2. WR Erik Ezukanma
  3. DT Jonathan Harris
  4. OL Chasen Hines
  5. LB Dequan Jackson
  6. CB Isaiah Johnson
  7. T Bayron Matos (International)
  8. CB Nik Needham
  9. TE Hayden Rucci
  10. WR D’Wayne Eskridge
  11. QB Tim Boyle
  12. DT Naquan Jones
  13. WR Robbie Chosen
  14. DE William Bradley-King
  15. OT Anderson Hardy
  16. RB Deneric Prince

Bradley-King, 26, is a former seventh-round pick by the Commanders in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Baylor. He signed a four-year, $3.6 million rookie contract but was waived in the second year of that deal.

He’s bounced on and off Washington’s practice squad the previous two years. 

In 2022, Bradley-King appeared in one game for the Commanders and recorded two tackles.  

