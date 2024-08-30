Dolphins Sign Three To PS Including DE William Bradley-King

According to Aaron Wilson, the Dolphins are signing DE William Bradley-King to their practice squad on Friday.
Miami also announced they signed OT Anderson Hardy and RB Deneric Prince to their practice squad.
Roster Moves | We have signed LB William Bradley-King, T Anderson Hardy and RB Deneric Prince to the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/iSznvXDETn
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) August 30, 2024
Miami’s practice squad now includes:
- S Jordan Colbert
- WR Erik Ezukanma
- DT Jonathan Harris
- OL Chasen Hines
- LB Dequan Jackson
- CB Isaiah Johnson
- T Bayron Matos (International)
- CB Nik Needham
- TE Hayden Rucci
- WR D’Wayne Eskridge
- QB Tim Boyle
- DT Naquan Jones
- WR Robbie Chosen
- DE William Bradley-King
- OT Anderson Hardy
- RB Deneric Prince
Bradley-King, 26, is a former seventh-round pick by the Commanders in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Baylor. He signed a four-year, $3.6 million rookie contract but was waived in the second year of that deal.
He’s bounced on and off Washington’s practice squad the previous two years.
In 2022, Bradley-King appeared in one game for the Commanders and recorded two tackles.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!