Dolphins Signing HC Mike McDaniel To Extension Through 2028

According to ESPN’s Jeff Darlington, the Dolphins are signing HC Mike McDaniel to a contract extension through the 2028 season.

After signing QB Tua Tagovailoa to a $212 million contract earlier this offseason, Miami has their coach-quarterback duo under contract for the next five seasons.

McDaniel, 41, started his coaching career in 2005 as an intern with the Broncos. From 2006-2016, he had stints as an offensive assistant and WR coach for Houston, Washington, Cleveland and Atlanta before joining the 49ers as run game coordinator in 2017.

He remained in that position through 2020 and served as the team’s offensive coordinator in 2021. The Dolphins then hired him in 2022 and signed him to a four-year contract.

McDaniel has a record of 20-14 in his two years with Miami along with two postseason appearances where he is 0-2.