Dolphins Signing OL Jamaree Salyer

Barry Jackson reports that the Dolphins are signing former Chargers OL Jamaree Salyer to an undisclosed contract on Friday.

Salyer, 25, was a two-year starter at Georgia and earned second-team All-American honors and was named second-team All-SEC as a senior. Los Angeles used the No. 195 pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Salyer played out the final year of his four-year, $3,835,927 contract that included a $175,927 signing bonus.

In 2025, Salyer appeared in 13 games and made five starts for the Chargers.