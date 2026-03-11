Dolphins Signing S Zayne Anderson

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Dolphins are signing S Zayne Anderson to a contract on Wednesday.

The Packers declined to tender Anderson as a restricted free agent this offseason.

Anderson, 29, signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of BYU in 2021. He originally signed a three-year $2.4 million with the team but was waived before the season began.

Anderson quickly re-signed to the practice squad and bounced on and off Kansas City’s active roster for two years. He signed a contract with the Bills for the 2023 season but was let go during final roster cuts and later claimed by the Packers. Green Bay re-signed him as an exclusive rights free agent last offseason.

In 2025, Anderson appeared in 14 games for the Packers and recorded 15 tackles and two fumble recoveries.