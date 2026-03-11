Dolphins Signing TE Ben Sims

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Dolphins are signing TE Ben Sims to a one-year contract for the 2026 season.

Sims, 25, signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Baylor following the 2023 NFL Draft. He was waived after camp and caught on with Green Bay, where he spent the next two and a half seasons.

The Packers waived Sims during the 2025 season and he was later claimed off waivers by the Vikings.

In 2025, Sims appeared in 11 games for the Packers and Vikings catching three passes for 30 yards and two touchdowns.