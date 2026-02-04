Dolphins Signing WR Terrace Marshall Jr.

Per his agency, Elite Loyalty Sports, the Dolphins have signed WR Terrace Marshall Jr. to a contract.

Marshall, 25, was a three-year starter at LSU and opted out after seven games in 2020. The Panthers drafted Marshall with the No. 59 overall pick in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

He was in the final year of a four-year deal worth $5,729,487 million, which also included a $1,526,899 signing bonus, when the Panthers released him in August after finding no trade takers.

He caught on with the 49ers practice squad to finish out the season after a brief stint with the Raiders. The Eagles signed Marshall to a contract ahead of the 2025 season, but cut him coming out of the preseason and re-signed him to the practice squad.

In 2024, Marshall appeared in seven games for the Raiders and made one start. He caught three passes for 41 yards.