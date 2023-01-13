Dolphins Starting QB Skylar Thompson For Wild Card Round

The Dolphins officially named QB Skylar Thompson the starter for Sunday’s Wild Card game, per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

Tua Tagovailoa has yet to receive full medical clearance from the league’s concussion protocol and has been ruled out.

Earlier this week, HC Mike McDaniel said that backup QB Teddy Bridgewater is still working “to prepare himself to be capable on Sunday” to play but “cannot afford any setbacks.”

Thompson, 25, started 40 games over five seasons at Kansas State. He was selected in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Dolphins.

He signed a four-year, $3.742 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $82,208.

In 2022, Thompson has appeared in seven games and completed 57.1 percent of his passes for 534 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions, to go along with 14 rushing attempts for 21 yards and two fumbles lost.