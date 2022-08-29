Dolphins Still Shopping WR Preston Williams

According to Barry Jackson, the Dolphins are still trying to trade WR Preston Williams.
Aaron Wilson adds there’s some healthy interest in Williams ahead of roster cuts. There remains a strong possibility Williams is waived ahead of Tuesday’s deadline.
The 6-4, 211-pound former undrafted free agent has been buried on Miami’s receiving depth chart this summer. His name has previously come up as a potential trade option.
Williams, 25, signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado State following the 2019 NFL Draft. He signed a three-year deal worth $1.755 million.
He was scheduled to be a restricted free agent when he re-signed with the Dolphins on a one-year deal for the 2022 season.
In 2021, Williams played in eight games for Miami, recording six catches for 71 yards with one rush for seven yards.
