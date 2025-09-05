Dolphins TE Darren Waller Suffered Setback, Doubtful For Week 1

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel said TE Darren Waller suffered a setback with his hip injury before Thursday’s practice and is doubtful for Week 1 against the Colts, per Marcel Louis-Jacques.

It’s an unfortunate break for Miami and Waller, who unretired this offseason to sign with the team. He was activated off the team’s Physically Unable to Perform list in recent weeks.

Waller, 32, is a former sixth-round pick of the Ravens. He was in the third year of his four-year, $2.39 million rookie contract when Baltimore waived him coming out of the preseason and later signed him to their practice squad.

The Raiders signed him off the Ravens’ practice squad in 2018 and later locked him up to a three-year extension worth around $9 million per year. He was set to make base salaries of $6.25 million in each of the final two years of his deal when he agreed to a three-year, $51 million contract extension with the Raiders last year.

The Giants acquired Waller in a trade with the Raiders in 2023 for a third-round compensatory pick. After one season in New York, he decided to retire going into 2024.

After a year out of football, Waller elected to unretire and was traded to the Dolphins.

In 2023, Waller appeared in 12 games and recorded 52 receptions for 552 yards (10.6 YPC) and one touchdown.