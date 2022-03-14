Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki Signs Franchise Tender

Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki officially signed his franchise tag tender on Monday, according to Field Yates.

He will make $10.9 million fully guaranteed in 2022. The two sides have until July 15 to negotiate a long-term deal, otherwise Gesicki has to play out the season on the tag.

Gesicki, 26, is a former second-round pick by the Dolphins in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Penn State. He just finished the final year of his four-year, $6,611,924 rookie contract that included a $2,888,962 signing bonus.

Gesicki will be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2021, Gesicki appeared in all 17 games for the Dolphins and recorded 73 receptions on 112 targets for 780 yards (10.7 YPC) and two touchdowns.