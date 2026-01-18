Dolphins & Titans Have Second Interviews With Packers DC Jeff Hafley Early This Week

According to Adam Schefter, Packers DC Jeff Hafley has set up in-person interviews with the Dolphins and Titans for early this week.

It will be the second interview for Hafley for both franchises. It’s notable that Miami will go first and speak to Hafley on Monday with the Titans set to go second on Tuesday. If the Dolphins have everything in order with their search, they could lock down a commitment from Hafley.

Reports have indicated that Hafley has emerged as the frontrunner in Miami’s coaching search.

Hafley, 46, began his coaching career at WPI back in 2011. From there, he worked for Albany, Pittsburgh, and Rutgers before taking his first NFL coaching job with the Buccaneers as their assistant defensive backs coach

Hafley had stints with the Browns and 49ers before becoming the co-defensive coordinator at Ohio State in 2019. Boston College hired him as their head coach the following year, and he held the position until Green Bay hired him as their defensive coordinator before the 2024 season. He finished with a 22-26 record at BC.

In 2025, the Packers defense ranked No. 12 in fewest yards allowed, No. 11 in fewest points allowed, No. 18 in fewest rushing yards allowed, and No. 11 in fewest passing yards allowed.

We will have more on Hafley and the Dolphins as it becomes available.