Dolphins Tried Out Three Veteran OL, Ended Up Signing Daniel Brunskill

The Miami Dolphins tried out three veteran offensive linemen on Tuesday, per the NFL transaction wire.

The list included:

Of the trio, the Dolphins ultimately signed Brunskill to a contract.

Brunskill, 31, signed on with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of San Diego State back in 2017. He was waived at the start of the 2017 season and later signed to the Falcons’ practice squad.

Atlanta brought Brunskill back on a futures contract the following year, but he was once again signed to their practice squad after being among their final roster cuts. After a stint in the AAF, the 49ers signed Brunskill to a contract in 2019 and he returned on two consecutive one-year deals.

San Francisco re-signed Brunskill as a restricted free agent in 2022 on a deal worth $2.4 million. As an unrestricted free agent in 2023, he signed a two-year, $5.5 million deal with the Titans.

In 2024, Brunskill appeared in all 17 games for the Titans and made 10 starts.