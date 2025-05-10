Dolphins Waive LS Kneeland Hibbett

The Dolphins announced on Saturday that they have released LS Kneeland Hibbett from their roster.
Hibbett is the grandson of former WR Dennis Homan, who was a first-round pick back in 1968 by the Cowboys. Homan also played for the Chiefs.
Hibbett is also a native of Florence, Alabama, and is caught on with the Dolphins after going undrafted in 2025 out of Alabama.
We will have more on Hibbett as it becomes available.
