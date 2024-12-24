Dolphins Won’t Activate OLB Bradley Chubb & He Won’t Play This Year

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel said the team will not activate OLB Bradley Chubb from the PUP list before his practice window expires, per Barry Jackson.

That means Chubb’s season will be over without even playing a snap. He spent the bulk of the year on the PUP list due to a torn ACL and other damage from a knee injury at the end of last season.

Chubb, 28, was the fifth-overall pick by the Broncos in the 2018 NFL Draft. He played out the fourth year of a four-year, $27.271 million fully-guaranteed rookie contract with the Broncos that included a $17.913 million signing bonus.

The Broncos decided to pick up his fifth-year option, which cost Denver $12.716 million for the 2022 season. He was set be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he was traded to the Dolphins midseason.

Miami promptly signed him to a new five-year, $110 million deal, which they restructured last offseason to create over $14 million in cap space.

In 2023, Chubb appeared in 16 games for the Dolphins, recording 68 total tackles and 11 sacks.