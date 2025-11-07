Dolphins Worked Out Four Free Agents

The Miami Dolphins officially brought in a group of free agents for tryouts on Friday, according to the NFL Transactions report.

The full list includes:

OL Wyatt Bowles

OL Sataoa Laumea

OL Nate Lynn

DL Jeremiah Martin

Martin, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Washington back in April 2024. He later signed a rookie contract with the Browns.

However, Cleveland opted to waive Martin coming out of the preseason last year, and he caught on with the Packers at the end of the season before re-signing on a futures deal. Green Bay waived Martin back in May.

From there, Martin has a brief stint with the Saints.

During his college career at Texas A&M and Washington, Martin appeared in 38 games and recorded 65 tackles, 9.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and a pass defense over the course of five seasons.