Dolphins Worked Out Three Edge Rushers

The Miami Dolphins hosted three edge rushers for a workout on Thursday, according to Aaron Wilson.

The full list of players includes:

Cam Gill Shaq Lawson Al-Quadin Muhammad

Miami recently lost OLB Jaelen Phillips for the season due to a knee injury.

Muhammad, 29, is a former sixth-round pick of the Saints back in 2017. He made the team’s 53-man roster during his rookie season, but was waived by New Orleans coming out of the preseason and later claimed off of waivers by the Colts.

Muhammad was on and off of the Colts’ roster early but eventually returned to Indianapolis on a one-year, $3.4 million deal. The Bears signed him to a two-year, $10 million contract in 2022, but opted to release him in February of 2023.

The Colts signed him to a deal in July but was among their final roster cuts and returned to the practice squad. He was released from their practice squad in January and signed on with the Cowboys in August.

In 2022, Muhammad appeared in 16 games for the Bears and recorded 29 tackles, one sack and a forced fumble.