Drew Rosenhaus Says Goal Is To Work Out Deal Between Jets & Haason Reddick, Despite Prior Trade Request

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media spoke with Drew Rosenhaus, the new agent for holdout Jets EDGE Haason Reddick, who said the goal is to work out a deal with the Jets.

Reddick previously requested a trade out of New York. However, there are expected to be conversations between Rosenhaus and the Jets about a potential deal.

In fact, Rosenhaus reportedly spoke with Jets GM Joe Douglas on Monday, according to Garafolo.

Reddick has missed five games this season and has forfeited over $4 million in total this season, which is around $800,000 per game. Beyond that, Reddick has been fined another $5 million for his holdout stretching back to minicamp.

There continues to be no apparent end in sight, although Reddick must report to the team by Week 13 to avoid his contract tolling and his rights remaining with New York next season.

Reddick, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Cardinals out of Temple back in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $13.47 million fully guaranteed contract when the Cardinals opted to decline his fifth-year option worth $10,089,000 for the 2021 season.

Reddick was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he signed a one-year deal with the Panthers worth up to $8 million. Philadelphia then signed him to a three-year, $45 million deal in March of 2021.

The Eagles then traded Reddick to the Jets in the final year of that deal for a conditional third-round pick in 2026.

In 2023, Reddick appeared in all 17 games and recorded 38 total tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, and one pass deflection.

We’ll have more on Reddick as the news is available.