Eagles Also Cutting CB James Bradberry With June 1 Designation

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Eagles have informed CB James Bradberry he will be released with a June 1 designation.

This doesn’t come as a big surprise. The Eagles would have liked to move on from Bradberry sooner but he tore his Achilles last year and scuttled any chance of trading him.

He’s expected to be ready for OTAs and will be looking to catch on with another team. After a dalliance at safety to try and reclaim a role with the Eagles, he’s expected to return to cornerback.

Releasing Bradberry with a June 1 designation saves the Eagles $2.1 million in cap space, starting on that date, with $3.1 million in dead money this year and $7.7 million in 2026, per Over The Cap.

Bradberry, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Panthers back in 2016. He played out his four-year, $3.96 million rookie contract in Carolina before departing in free agency.

Bradberry signed with the Giants in 2020 on a three-year, $45 million deal. He was entering the final year of that deal and was slated to make $13.4 million in 2022 when the Giants released him.

The Eagles later signed Bradberry to a one-year contract before extending him on a three-year, $38 million deal in 2023.

In 2023, Bradberry appeared in 16 games for the Eagles and recorded 54 total tackles, one fumble recovery, one interception and 13 pass defenses.