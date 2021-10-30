Eagles Announce Four Roster Moves Including Elevating RB Jordan Howard

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Saturday that they’ve placed RB Miles Sanders on injured reserve and elevated RB Jordan Howard and TE Richard Rodgers to their active roster.

The Eagles also activated S K’Von Wallace from injured reserve.

Sanders, 24, is a former second-round pick by the Eagles in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Penn State. He’s in the third year of his four-year, $5.35 million rookie contract.

He’s set to make base salaries of $982,294 this season and $1,224,569 in 2022.

In 2021, Sanders has appeared in seven games and recorded 63 rushing attempts for 300 yards (4.8 YPC), to go along with 19 receptions for 118 yards (6.2 YPC) and no touchdowns.

Howard, 26, is a former fifth-round pick of the Bears back in 2016. He was in the final year of his four-year, $2.588 million contract and set to make a base salary of $720,000 in 2019 when the Bears traded him to the Eagles for a sixth-round pick.

Howard played out his rookie deal with the Eagles and signed a two-year, $10 million deal with the Dolphins in free agency. Miami waived him during the season last year and he eventually signed on with the Dolphins.

The Eagles brought Howard back in April before adding him to their practice squad.

In 2020, Howard appeared in seven games for the Eagles and Dolphins and rushed for 60 yards on 35 carries (1.7 YPC) to go along with one reception for -3 yards and four total touchdowns.