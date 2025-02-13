Eagles CB James Bradberry Suffered Torn Achilles, Should Be Ready For OTAs

Per Brooks Kubena of The Athletic, Eagles CB James Bradberry tore his Achilles and Soleus but recovery went well and he should be ready for OTAs.

Kubena adds Bradberry wants to play corner and he only tried safety because of the other talent at the position.

Bradberry, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Panthers back in 2016. He played out his four-year, $3.96 million rookie contract in Carolina before departing in free agency.

Bradberry signed with the Giants in 2020 on a three-year, $45 million deal. He was entering the final year of that deal and was slated to make $13.4 million in 2022 when the Giants released him.

The Eagles later signed Bradberry to a one-year contract before extending him on a three-year, $38 million deal in 2023.

In 2023, Bradberry appeared in 16 games for the Eagles and recorded 54 total tackles, one fumble recovery, one interception and 13 pass defenses.