Eagles Could Trade For Veteran Edge Rusher Or Safety During Draft?

Zach Berman of The Athletic writes to keep an eye on the Eagles trading for veterans during the 2026 NFL Draft, noting edge rusher and safety are positions to watch.

Berman notes that this would be similar to the 2022 draft when Philadelphia acquired WR A.J. Brown from the Titans.

Berman points out that the Eagles expressed interest in Vikings OLB Jonathan Greenard earlier this offseason. Still, similar to Brown in 2022, the main question is a new contract for Greenard rather than draft compensation for Minnesota.

Berman could see GM Howie Roseman observing how teams’ depth charts develop by Day 3 of the draft and approach teams that have added to a position. This would also be similar to the 2023 draft, when Philadelphia acquired D’Andre Swift from the Lions after they picked up Jahmyr Gibbs.

Although Philadelphia needs a starting safety, Berman thinks it’s more likely they focus on drafting an offensive lineman or a wide receiver.

Roseman has never shied away from making trades during the draft, with Berman noting that the general manager has 26 draft-day trades over the past five years.

Earlier this week, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that executives around the league suspect Roseman could make a deal this week beyond anything related to Brown, and the Eagles have checked in on Greenard multiple times and could revisit discussions.

However, Schefter says those talks have “lost steam” in the last few weeks, but Philadelphia’s wish list goes “well beyond” Greenard.

Minnesota had been adamant about fetching a premium day two pick for Greenard, per Schefter, and the Eagles currently hold picks 54, 68, and 98 on day two.

Greenard, 28, was a one-year starter at Florida after transferring from Louisville as a senior. He earned first-team All-SEC honors before the Texans selected him with the No. 90 overall pick in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Greenard played out the final year of his four-year, $4,584,223 rookie contract that includes an $893,982 signing bonus. He then signed a four-year, $76 million deal with the Vikings as a free agent.

In 2025, Greenard appeared in 12 games for the Vikings and recorded 38 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, three sacks, one forced fumble and three pass deflections.