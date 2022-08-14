Eagles Cut Two Players

The Philadelphia Eagles announced they have cut two players on Sunday, OL William Dunkle and LB Ali Fayad.

Teams must trim their rosters from 90 to 85 by Tuesday, so these are the first few moves for the Eagles.

Both Dunkle and Fayad signed with the Eagles as undrafted free agents this offseason.

Dunkle, 22, was a three-year starter at San Diego State.

Fayad, 23, started three seasons at Western Michigan and was named second-team All-MAC in 2019.

During his four-year college career, Fayad recorded 120 total tackles, 37.5 tackles for loss, 19.5 sacks, nine forced fumbles, three recoveries and one pass deflection in 41 games.